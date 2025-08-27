You can now use Google's AI-powered video editor for free

Google is making its AI-powered video editor, Vids, available to everyone. The tool was previously exclusive to Google Workspace or AI plan subscribers. The new version of Vids comes with templates, stock media, and a "subset of AI capabilities," product director Vishnu Sivaji told The Verge. Launched last year as part of Google's Workspace suite, Vids is designed to help users create quick video presentations using a range of AI editing and creation tools.

Feature breakdown AI avatars can deliver your message The free version of Vids includes most of the app's capabilities, but misses out on new AI-powered features announced today. These include an option to have an AI-generated avatar deliver your message. The update allows you to choose from 12 pre-made avatars with different looks and voices, and add your script. However, creating an AI-generated avatar of yourself isn't possible yet.

Capabilities New features aimed at businesses Google is also enhancing Vids's video generation capabilities. You can now create 8-second videos that include a specific image, like a new product. If you want to include a video of yourself in your presentation, there's an AI-powered tool that removes filler words and pauses from your recording automatically. These features are aimed at helping firms save time and money on creating product demos, training videos, or support content.