You can now use Google's AI-powered video editor for free
What's the story
Google is making its AI-powered video editor, Vids, available to everyone. The tool was previously exclusive to Google Workspace or AI plan subscribers. The new version of Vids comes with templates, stock media, and a "subset of AI capabilities," product director Vishnu Sivaji told The Verge. Launched last year as part of Google's Workspace suite, Vids is designed to help users create quick video presentations using a range of AI editing and creation tools.
Feature breakdown
AI avatars can deliver your message
The free version of Vids includes most of the app's capabilities, but misses out on new AI-powered features announced today. These include an option to have an AI-generated avatar deliver your message. The update allows you to choose from 12 pre-made avatars with different looks and voices, and add your script. However, creating an AI-generated avatar of yourself isn't possible yet.
Capabilities
New features aimed at businesses
Google is also enhancing Vids's video generation capabilities. You can now create 8-second videos that include a specific image, like a new product. If you want to include a video of yourself in your presentation, there's an AI-powered tool that removes filler words and pauses from your recording automatically. These features are aimed at helping firms save time and money on creating product demos, training videos, or support content.
Impact
Tool could help revolutionize video production
Sivaji emphasized the potential of Vids to revolutionize video production. He said, "A 10-minute-long clip with real actors can take as long as six months, and tens of thousands of dollars because of amount of time it goes into writing the script, iterating on it, getting into studio, actually recording it." Sivaji added that customers have told them this tool permits them to scale how many people can make these kinds of videos, and how often they can make them.