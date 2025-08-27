Silver prices soar to all-time high: Here we decode why

Silver prices have hit a new high of ₹1.2 lakh per kilogram in Delhi today. The spike comes as traders rush to safe-haven assets after steep US tariffs on Indian products took effect. The All India Sarafa Association reported that the white metal had surged by ₹3,000 to ₹1.18 lakh per kg on Tuesday.

Precious metal Gold prices also rise Along with silver, gold prices have also witnessed a rise. In Delhi, the price of 99.9% pure gold rose by ₹500 to ₹1,01,270 per 10g (all taxes included) today. The yellow metal was priced at ₹1,00,770 per 10g on Tuesday's market close. For 99.5% pure gold, the price went up by ₹400 to ₹1,00,800 per 10g (all taxes included) today from yesterday's closing price of ₹1,00,400 per 10g.

Market analysis Political uncertainty leads to price surge Renisha Chainani, Head of Research at Augmont, said the rise in gold and silver prices is due to increased political uncertainty after US President Donald Trump's dismissal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This has raised doubts over the Fed's independence and its ability to conduct monetary policy free from political interference.