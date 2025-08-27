Airline pilots could fly until age 67: Here's why Business Aug 27, 2025

IATA (the group behind 350+ airlines like Air India and IndiGo) just proposed letting commercial pilots keep flying until age 67, up from the current limit of 65.

With the aviation industry booming and not enough new pilots coming in, they say this change could help fill cockpit seats worldwide.

The proposal was officially sent to global regulators this month.