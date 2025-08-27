Airline pilots could fly until age 67: Here's why
IATA (the group behind 350+ airlines like Air India and IndiGo) just proposed letting commercial pilots keep flying until age 67, up from the current limit of 65.
With the aviation industry booming and not enough new pilots coming in, they say this change could help fill cockpit seats worldwide.
The proposal was officially sent to global regulators this month.
IATA insists safety won't take a back seat
They point out that bumping retirement from 60 to 65 back in 2006 didn't cause any issues, and countries like Canada and Australia don't even set an upper age limit for pilots.
To keep things safe across the board, IATA is also pushing for consistent medical checks for all ages.
Proposal submitted ahead of major ICAO assembly
If approved, it could mean more experienced pilots sticking around, potentially helping to address staffing shortages.