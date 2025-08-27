Next Article
Kerala ADGP dies 3 days before retirement
Mahipal Yadav, Kerala's Additional Director General of Police and a 1997 batch IPS officer, passed away in Jaipur only three days before his planned retirement on August 30.
He had been receiving treatment for declining health.
The Kerala police had even scheduled an online farewell for him.
Yadav's journey from Rajasthan to top police roles
Yadav's journey took him from his hometown in Rajasthan to top roles across India—he served as Kochi's police commissioner, led crime investigations as ADGP (Crimes), and was awarded the President's Police Medal for his service.
During his CBI stint, he handled major cases like the AgustaWestland scam and the Mulayam Singh Yadav assets probe.