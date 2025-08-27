Kerala ADGP dies 3 days before retirement

Yadav's journey from Rajasthan to top police roles

Yadav's journey took him from his hometown in Rajasthan to top roles across India—he served as Kochi's police commissioner, led crime investigations as ADGP (Crimes), and was awarded the President's Police Medal for his service.

During his CBI stint, he handled major cases like the AgustaWestland scam and the Mulayam Singh Yadav assets probe.