UIDAI's new guidelines for updating Aadhaar biometrics for kids
UIDAI has rolled out fresh guidelines for updating Aadhaar biometrics for children aged 5-15, announced in August 2025.
The idea is to keep kids' Aadhaar info accurate by using the UDISE+ app, which provides schools with information on which students need updates with help from schools.
What's the plan?
UIDAI chief Bhuvnesh Kumar is encouraging states to run biometric update camps right at schools.
With UDISE+, schools can spot which students still need updates, making the whole thing smoother and helping everyone avoid last-minute hassles—especially when it comes to getting government benefits or signing up for big exams like NEET and JEE.