Afghanistan: Bus crash near Kabul kills 26, injures 27
A deadly bus crash early Wednesday morning near Kabul has left at least 26 people dead and 27 more hurt, many with serious injuries.
The bus, carrying passengers from Helmand and Kandahar, lost control around 3am and plunged off an embankment in the Arghandi area.
Investigations underway
Taliban officials said rescue teams acted quickly to help survivors and get the injured to hospitals.
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani pointed to reckless driving as a likely cause, adding that investigations are ongoing.
This tragedy comes a week after another major crash in Herat killed 79 people—including 19 kids—highlighting Afghanistan's ongoing struggles with road safety.