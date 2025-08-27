Mitsubishi just dealt a blow to Japan's plans to decarbonize

Mitsubishi has announced its withdrawal from three offshore wind projects in Japan , a major setback for the country's renewable energy sector. The decision comes as a result of rising construction costs and an unfavorable business environment. The company had previously been selected to operate these projects in Akita and Chiba prefectures with a total projected capacity of 1.76GW by 2028-2030.

Impact assessment Setback for Japan's renewable energy goals Mitsubishi's exit from the offshore wind projects could further delay Japan's already behind-schedule renewable energy rollout. The country had planned to increase its offshore wind farm capacity to 10GW by 2030 and 45GW by 2040. However, with this latest development, those targets now seem even more difficult to achieve.

Government action Japanese government to re-tender sites In light of Mitsubishi's decision, the Japanese government has decided to re-do tenders for the three sites from which the consortium withdrew. This was announced by Trade Minister Yoji Muto during a meeting with Mitsubishi executives. The move is part of Japan's continued commitment to offshore wind projects despite challenges faced by some developers.