India Inc to hit 5-6% revenue growth in Q2: ICRA

Rating agency ICRA has projected a muted revenue growth of 5-6% for India Inc. in the second quarter of FY2026. This is a slight increase from the 5.5% growth recorded in the previous quarter. The agency attributes this moderate growth to softening input costs such as crude oil and coal, which are expected to keep operating profit margins stable at around 18-18.2% on a year-on-year basis.

Financial stability Interest coverage ratio expected to remain stable ICRA has also predicted that the credit metrics of India Inc. for Q2 FY2026 will remain largely stable. The agency expects an interest coverage ratio between 4.9-5.1 times, slightly up from the 4.9 times recorded in Q1 FY2026. This stability comes despite the geopolitical tensions and US tariffs that continue to impact demand sentiments, especially for export-oriented sectors like agro-chemicals, textiles, seafoods, auto components, cut and polished diamonds, and IT services.

Demand trends Urban demand yet to recover meaningfully Kinjal Shah, the Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head - Corporate Ratings at ICRA Limited, has said that while domestic rural demand remains resilient, urban demand is yet to recover meaningfully. She added that despite factors such as income tax relief and easing food inflation, a recovery in sentiments would be crucial for an uptick in urban demand. In this context, expected GST rate cuts could provide some stimulus to demand.