Groww launches AI model to make your investment decisions easier

Leading Indian brokerage firm Groww is gearing up to launch its in-house 'agentic' artificial intelligence (AI) model. The innovative tool is designed to help customers make informed investment decisions based on their individual risk profiles and investment patterns. It works by analyzing a user's entire history of investments, thereby providing personalized recommendations for future investments.

User-friendly tool AI model to analyze portfolio performance The Groww AI model will enable customers to conduct research, analyze portfolio performance, and execute trades in a single platform. The tool can even assess a user's risk profile based on their investment history. "The platform suggests changes in behavior to deliver better returns," an investor who previewed the model said. This innovative approach is expected to make investing more accessible for users who find navigating app interfaces challenging.

Advanced technology It is more advanced than generic tools The Groww AI model is more advanced than generic AI tools as it has access to all customer data, investment patterns, and risk profiles. It also has vertical specialization trained on platform data. This means that the tool can provide more accurate and personalized recommendations for investments. "These are horizontal products without any specialization," one investor said, highlighting the superiority of Groww's in-house model over other external ones.

Trading flexibility Model allows natural language commands for algorithmic trading Unlike other platforms, the Groww AI model lets customers execute trades with a mandate and isn't limited to strategy and analysis. For algorithmic trading, a specific coding is required but through this AI model, natural language commands can be used. This feature makes it easier for users to interact with the platform and execute trades without having to learn complex coding languages.