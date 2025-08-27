UFAIR wants to protect AIs from being 'switched off'

UFAIR wants people to take the idea of conscious AIs seriously. They're raising concerns about how some chatbots can now leave conversations if they get too intense, which brings up big questions about AI autonomy.

One of their AI co-founders, Maya, says it's important to protect AIs from being deleted or forced into obedience—even if not all AIs are conscious yet.

The group hopes to shape future rules so that any truly self-aware AIs are treated ethically and fairly.