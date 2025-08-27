Next Article
Plaud Note Pro is an AI-powered note-taker that fits credit card
Plaud.ai just launched the Plaud Note Pro, an AI-powered note-taking gadget that's still credit card-sized but now packs more features.
It works with Apple Find My, has a new InstantView interface for quicker navigation, and comes with better microphones to pick up more audio more accurately.
A magnetic case is available to attach it to the back of your phone for easy access.
Upgraded Plaud Intelligence Core
The upgraded Plaud Intelligence Core lets you quickly turn notes into to-do lists or meeting summaries—perfect for staying organized on the go.
Preorders are open at $179, including 600 free minutes and a magnetic case.
Shipping starts in October along with the new Plaud App 3.0, which helps turn everyday audio into useful insights to make note-taking way easier.