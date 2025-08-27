Plaud Note Pro is an AI-powered note-taker that fits credit card Technology Aug 27, 2025

Plaud.ai just launched the Plaud Note Pro, an AI-powered note-taking gadget that's still credit card-sized but now packs more features.

It works with Apple Find My, has a new InstantView interface for quicker navigation, and comes with better microphones to pick up more audio more accurately.

A magnetic case is available to attach it to the back of your phone for easy access.