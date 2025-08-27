Scientists create nasal spray using rare gene mutation
Scientists found that a rare ISG15 gene mutation, which causes a deficiency in the ISG15 molecule, keeps some people naturally protected against viruses like flu, measles, and chickenpox.
Dr. Dusan Bogunovic first spotted this unique immune response while studying patients years ago, and the findings just got published in August 2025.
The nasal mRNA therapy
Bogunovic's team designed a nasal mRNA therapy that mimics this rare mutation by delivering mRNA instructions for 10 antiviral proteins to lung cells.
In animal tests, it helped stop flu and COVID-19 viruses from multiplying—without triggering the risky side effects of the actual gene deficiency.
Limitations of the spray
This spray could offer quick, broad protection during outbreaks—especially for people at higher risk—but right now it only lasts about three to four days.
Researchers are still working on making it last longer and safe for humans.