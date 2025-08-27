This solar-powered plane just set a new altitude record
On August 12, 2025, a modified Elektra One registered as HB-SXA—a solar-powered plane flown by Raphael Domjan—soared to 31,237 feet above Switzerland's Valais Alps.
That's higher than any other solar plane has ever gone, beating the old record from 2010.
This flight is part of SolarStratos's big goal: proving that clean, zero-emission aviation can reach seriously high altitudes.
The lightweight design of the SolarStratos
The SolarStratos is super lightweight (just 450kg) with extra-long wings covered in solar panels.
These panels power a 43-horsepower electric motor, with a backup battery providing additional endurance.
The pilot had to wear a pressure suit since the cockpit isn't pressurized—pretty wild for a five-hour trip that used rising warm air currents to climb and glide.
Future flights aim for even higher altitudes
SolarStratos wants to go even higher—aiming for nearly 82,000 feet on future flights.
The Federation Aeronautique Internationale is checking the data now before making this new record official.
It's another step toward flying high on renewable energy alone—and who knows, maybe one day you'll fly in a solar-powered plane too.