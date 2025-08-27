This solar-powered plane just set a new altitude record

The SolarStratos is super lightweight (just 450kg) with extra-long wings covered in solar panels. These panels power a 43-horsepower electric motor, with a backup battery providing additional endurance. The pilot had to wear a pressure suit since the cockpit isn't pressurized—pretty wild for a five-hour trip that used rising warm air currents to climb and glide.

Future flights aim for even higher altitudes

SolarStratos wants to go even higher—aiming for nearly 82,000 feet on future flights.

The Federation Aeronautique Internationale is checking the data now before making this new record official.

It's another step toward flying high on renewable energy alone—and who knows, maybe one day you'll fly in a solar-powered plane too.