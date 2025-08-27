Next Article
Oxford University gets supercomputer for cancer vaccine research
Oxford researchers just scored 10,000 hours on Dawn, one of the UK's most powerful AI supercomputers, to help speed up cancer vaccine development.
Dr. Lennard Lee and his team will use Dawn's huge computing power to dig into massive patient data sets and look for new ways to tackle cancer.
The AI supercomputer will help the researchers speed up the process
With Dawn, the Oxford team can quickly scan thousands of complex cancer cases and spot patterns that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Their discoveries will feed into the Oxford Neoantigen Atlas—a free resource helping scientists across the UK make better cancer vaccines.
The supercomputer is designed to handle heavy-duty AI tasks
With over 1,000 Intel GPUs and 500 CPUs made for heavy-duty AI work, it can process huge amounts of data fast—giving researchers a real edge in finding answers that matter.