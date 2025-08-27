AI researcher leaves Meta's million-dollar job for 'something new'

Multiple exits from Meta's AI team

Agarwal isn't the only one leaving—at least three other researchers have recently exited Meta's AI team, with some heading back to OpenAI.

This comes just two months after Zuckerberg launched the ambitious superintelligence project.

Despite big paychecks and aggressive hiring from rivals like OpenAI and Google, Meta is finding it tough to keep top talent as the race for AI heats up.