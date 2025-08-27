Next Article
AI researcher leaves Meta's million-dollar job for 'something new'
Rishabh Agarwal, a well-known AI researcher, has quit Meta's Superintelligence Lab only five months after joining—even though he was reportedly on a million-dollar salary.
Announcing his exit on X (formerly Twitter), Agarwal shared Mark Zuckerberg's advice about taking risks and hinted he's ready for something new.
Multiple exits from Meta's AI team
Agarwal isn't the only one leaving—at least three other researchers have recently exited Meta's AI team, with some heading back to OpenAI.
This comes just two months after Zuckerberg launched the ambitious superintelligence project.
Despite big paychecks and aggressive hiring from rivals like OpenAI and Google, Meta is finding it tough to keep top talent as the race for AI heats up.