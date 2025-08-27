Next Article
Mark your calendars for 1 of the longest lunar eclipses
Heads up, skywatchers! A total lunar eclipse is happening overnight from September 7 to early September 8, 2025.
If you're in Asia, Africa, Australia, or parts of Europe, you'll get a front-row seat as the Moon spends over five hours in Earth's shadow—with about 82 minutes of full-on totality.
It's one of the longest lunar eclipses we've seen in years.
Why does the Moon turn red during totality?
During totality, sunlight passes through Earth's atmosphere and gets filtered—blue light scatters away while red and orange tones make it through.
That's why the Moon glows that cool reddish color you might've seen in photos (think sunset vibes but on the Moon).