Mark your calendars for 1 of the longest lunar eclipses Technology Aug 27, 2025

Heads up, skywatchers! A total lunar eclipse is happening overnight from September 7 to early September 8, 2025.

If you're in Asia, Africa, Australia, or parts of Europe, you'll get a front-row seat as the Moon spends over five hours in Earth's shadow—with about 82 minutes of full-on totality.

It's one of the longest lunar eclipses we've seen in years.