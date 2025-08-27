This school charges ₹57L/year to let AI teach your children

In a radical departure from conventional education, Alpha School in Northern Virginia is redefining the learning experience. The school doesn't have traditional teachers. Instead, it relies on artificial intelligence (AI) -powered apps to teach students. Each child gets personalized learning for two hours a day, while the rest of their time is spent on life skills like biking and project management.

Innovative approach Guides instead of teachers Alpha School employs "guides" instead of conventional teachers. These adults don't teach in the traditional sense but motivate students and help them explore their interests. The AI tracks each student's progress, providing additional practice for those who need it and letting advanced learners move ahead quickly. This innovative model was created by MacKenzie Price, who believes that traditional classrooms are outdated.

Learning experience Students work on iPads with headphones on On a recent "shadow day" in Virginia, students were seen working on iPads with headphones on. They solved interactive questions while guides took short breaks with videos and movement exercises. The AI even prompts the students to focus if they try to rush through lessons too quickly. This unique learning environment is what sets Alpha School apart from traditional educational institutions.