Punjab CM Mann visits flood-hit Gurdaspur, calls for helicopter aid

Flooding isn't just limited to Gurdaspur—Pathankot, Fazilka, and Kapurthala are also hit hard. Many families are stuck on rooftops waiting for help. Rescue crews from the NDRF, Army, and state agencies are working together around the clock.

Focus on getting aid out fast

With villages and farmland still under water, Mann has told officials to use every resource—including helicopters—to get aid out fast and bring people to safety.

The focus is on reaching those who need help most without any delay.