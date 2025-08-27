Punjab CM Mann visits flood-hit Gurdaspur, calls for helicopter aid
On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited flood-hit Gurdaspur and instructed officials to use the state government's helicopter to deliver food, water, and milk to people stranded by severe floods.
Days of heavy monsoon rains have caused major rivers and streams to overflow, and extra water released from local dams has only made things worse.
Flooding in other districts too
Flooding isn't just limited to Gurdaspur—Pathankot, Fazilka, and Kapurthala are also hit hard.
Many families are stuck on rooftops waiting for help.
Rescue crews from the NDRF, Army, and state agencies are working together around the clock.
Focus on getting aid out fast
With villages and farmland still under water, Mann has told officials to use every resource—including helicopters—to get aid out fast and bring people to safety.
The focus is on reaching those who need help most without any delay.