Ganesh Chaturthi: Telangana welcomes Ganesha with pomp and prayers
Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across Telangana this week, with lakhs of Ganesha idols popping up in Hyderabad and other towns.
Despite rain, devotees continued to visit markets, homes, and temples for prayers and preparations.
The nine-day festival wraps up on September 4, when all the idols will be immersed in local lakes and tanks.
Khairatabad's 69-foot Ganesha, Kachiguda's Operation Sindoor
Hyderabad's Khairatabad pandal is drawing crowds with its massive 69-foot "Viswa Santhi Maha Sakthi Ganapati" idol, meant to spread a message of global peace.
Over at Kachiguda, there's a unique "Operation Sindoor" theme featuring Ganesha on a missile launcher for a patriotic twist.
With recent festival accidents in mind, officials have rolled out strict safety measures—especially around electricity and rain—to keep everyone safe during the celebrations.