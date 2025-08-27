Ganesh Chaturthi: Telangana welcomes Ganesha with pomp and prayers India Aug 27, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across Telangana this week, with lakhs of Ganesha idols popping up in Hyderabad and other towns.

Despite rain, devotees continued to visit markets, homes, and temples for prayers and preparations.

The nine-day festival wraps up on September 4, when all the idols will be immersed in local lakes and tanks.