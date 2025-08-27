Kerala CM calls out Congress for shielding Mamkootathil
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has signaled that Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil faces serious and imminent legal jeopardy, who faces serious sexual misconduct allegations.
While the government promises to protect victims' privacy, Vijayan called out political leaders for shielding Mamkootathil and criticized the opposition for letting him stay in office.
Controversy raises tough questions about accountability, trust in public institutions
Mamkootathil was suspended from Congress on Monday, but still keeps his MLA seat despite public outrage and evidence of alleged coercion.
Many—especially women leaders—are demanding his resignation and facing online abuse for speaking up.
The controversy is putting a spotlight on ethics in Kerala politics and raising tough questions about accountability and trust in public institutions.