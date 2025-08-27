Heavy rain alert in north Bengal for next 2 days India Aug 27, 2025

Heads up, North Bengal! The IMD has put out a heavy rain alert for areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar through August 29, thanks to an active monsoon trough.

If you're in Kolkata or the rest of Gangetic West Bengal, expect some lighter showers and thunderstorms.

Also, fishermen are being told to stay off the north and west-central Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast until Thursday because of rough seas.