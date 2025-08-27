Next Article
Heavy rain alert in north Bengal for next 2 days
Heads up, North Bengal! The IMD has put out a heavy rain alert for areas like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar through August 29, thanks to an active monsoon trough.
If you're in Kolkata or the rest of Gangetic West Bengal, expect some lighter showers and thunderstorms.
Also, fishermen are being told to stay off the north and west-central Bay of Bengal and Odisha coast until Thursday because of rough seas.
Barobisha recorded 100mm rainfall in last 24 hours
Barobisha saw a huge downpour with 100mm of rain in just 24 hours. Raidak Tea Estate (70mm), Beech Tea Garden (60mm), and Falakata (50mm) also got soaked.
Even though there's a low-pressure area nearby over the Bay of Bengal, IMD says it shouldn't directly affect West Bengal.