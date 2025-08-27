Mark your calendars: Shardiya Navratri 2025 dates, significance

The festival starts bright and early on September 22, with Kalash Sthapana performed during two lucky windows: 6:09-8:06am or 11:49am-12:38pm. Each day honors a different form of Durga, leading up to Durga Puja celebrations from September 28 to October 2. It's a time for fasting, prayers, and plenty of community spirit.

Symbolism and community spirit

This isn't just about rituals—it's about feeling stronger inside and connecting with others.

In 2025, Maa Durga is symbolically arriving on an elephant (think prosperity, growth, and abundance).

Across North and East India especially, families come together for prayers, music, dance, and a sense of renewal that lasts well beyond the festival.