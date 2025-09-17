Next Article
Charles gifts Modi kadamb tree sapling on his birthday
India
On September 17, 2024, King Charles III marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday by gifting him a Kadamb tree sapling.
The gesture fits right in with Modi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, which encourages people to plant trees as a tribute to their mothers—celebrating both environmental care and family bonds.
Sapling exchange highlights India-UK climate action partnership
Modi has led India since 2014 and is known for pushing sustainable development and increasing forest cover.
The sapling exchange highlights how India and the UK are teaming up for climate action.
On his big day, Modi also got birthday wishes from leaders like Vladimir Putin and Giorgia Meloni—showing just how much global attention India's green efforts (and birthdays) are getting these days.