Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites, including 9 with bounties, surrender

Accusations against senior leaders

The group said they left the Maoist ranks because of disappointment with its "hollow" ideology, internal conflicts, and mistreatment of tribals—especially women.

They accused senior leaders of making empty promises and exploiting locals.

Each surrendered member received ₹50,000 as immediate help under the government's rehabilitation policy.

With this latest group, 177 Naxalites have surrendered in Narayanpur so far in 2025.