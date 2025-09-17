Chhattisgarh: 12 Naxalites, including 9 with bounties, surrender
Twelve Naxalites—five women and seven men—surrendered to police in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.
Nine of them had bounties totaling ₹18 lakh, with two area committee members each carrying a ₹5 lakh reward.
Their decision is seen as another step in the ongoing efforts to reduce Maoist activity in the region.
Accusations against senior leaders
The group said they left the Maoist ranks because of disappointment with its "hollow" ideology, internal conflicts, and mistreatment of tribals—especially women.
They accused senior leaders of making empty promises and exploiting locals.
Each surrendered member received ₹50,000 as immediate help under the government's rehabilitation policy.
With this latest group, 177 Naxalites have surrendered in Narayanpur so far in 2025.