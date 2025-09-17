Bangladesh's prized hilsa fish arrives in India

Traders worried about small allocation

Kolkata's fish traders are concerned since this is the smallest allocation since 2019 and might not all arrive by the October 5 deadline.

For context, Bangladesh sent over 4,600 metric tons back in 2021.

To fill the gap, India has boosted its own hilsa haul from Gujarat to over 4,000 metric tons—way more than usual—though many still crave that classic Bangladeshi taste that's especially loved in Assam and Tripura.