Bangladesh's prized hilsa fish arrives in India
The first batch of prized hilsa fish from Bangladesh arrived in West Bengal on Wednesday, kicking off a special export deal for the festive season.
This year, only 1,200 metric tons are set to arrive—much less than before—with the first 32 tons rolling in across the Petrapole border.
Traders worried about small allocation
Kolkata's fish traders are concerned since this is the smallest allocation since 2019 and might not all arrive by the October 5 deadline.
For context, Bangladesh sent over 4,600 metric tons back in 2021.
To fill the gap, India has boosted its own hilsa haul from Gujarat to over 4,000 metric tons—way more than usual—though many still crave that classic Bangladeshi taste that's especially loved in Assam and Tripura.