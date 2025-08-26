Next Article
4 teens on bike die after colliding with car
Four teenagers lost their lives on Monday after their motorcycle collided head-on with a car in Greater Noida's Ecotech 3 area.
None of the teens—Lavkush Rana, Sumit, Rihan, or Monu—were wearing helmets.
The impact was so severe that it threw them into roadside bushes.
Both vehicles were reportedly speeding
The crash happened around noon as the group was returning home from shooting videos.
Both the motorcycle and the Maruti Suzuki WagonR were reportedly speeding.
Despite being rushed to hospital, all four teens died from their injuries.
The car's driver, Nikki Tyagi, has been arrested for negligent and rash driving.