Nikki murder case: Husband's alibi challenged by new CCTV footage

Family feud and conflicting stories

Things have only gotten messier with the recent arrests of Vipin's father and brother.

Both families are sharing conflicting stories: Bhati's sister says Vipin set Nikki on fire, while a cousin insists it was a cylinder blast.

Police are now looking into possible motives like dowry harassment and family disputes—including talk of an extramarital affair.

The investigation is ongoing, led by Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar, as everyone tries to piece together what really happened.