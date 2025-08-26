Nikki murder case: Husband's alibi challenged by new CCTV footage
A new twist in the Nikki Bhati case: CCTV footage from August 21 shows her husband, Vipin, at a grocery store during the time of the alleged attack—directly challenging earlier claims that he was at home.
This fresh evidence is forcing investigators to rethink the timeline and scrutinize videos shared by Bhati's family, which suggest something different.
Family feud and conflicting stories
Things have only gotten messier with the recent arrests of Vipin's father and brother.
Both families are sharing conflicting stories: Bhati's sister says Vipin set Nikki on fire, while a cousin insists it was a cylinder blast.
Police are now looking into possible motives like dowry harassment and family disputes—including talk of an extramarital affair.
The investigation is ongoing, led by Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar, as everyone tries to piece together what really happened.