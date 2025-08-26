Only woman judge in SC objects to Pancholi's elevation

Nagarathna raises concerns over regional balance, potential CJI appointment

Nagarathna pointed out that Gujarat already has two Supreme Court judges, so adding another could throw off regional balance.

She also warned that promoting Pancholi now would make him eligible to become Chief Justice of India between 2031 and 2033—a move she feels could hurt fairness in appointments.

As the only woman judge, her dissent also shines a light on ongoing gaps in gender and regional representation at the top level.