Only woman judge in SC objects to Pancholi's elevation
Justice BV Nagarathna, currently the only woman on the Supreme Court, has openly disagreed with the move to elevate Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul M Pancholi to the top court.
In her recent note, she questioned why Pancholi—transferred from Gujarat two years ago and ranked 57th in seniority—was recommended for such a big step.
Nagarathna raises concerns over regional balance, potential CJI appointment
Nagarathna pointed out that Gujarat already has two Supreme Court judges, so adding another could throw off regional balance.
She also warned that promoting Pancholi now would make him eligible to become Chief Justice of India between 2031 and 2033—a move she feels could hurt fairness in appointments.
As the only woman judge, her dissent also shines a light on ongoing gaps in gender and regional representation at the top level.