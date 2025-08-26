Patna to get smoother roads, better power supply: Nitish Kumar India Aug 26, 2025

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just kicked off development projects worth over ₹1,056 crore in Patna.

The biggest highlight: a new four-lane road with an underground drain, covering stretches from Patel Golambar to the western end of Eco Park and from the eastern end of Eco Park to Atal Path (₹196.8 crore), set to make city travel smoother and give easier access to spots like the Secretariat, Rajdhani Vatika, and the airport.