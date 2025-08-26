Patna to get smoother roads, better power supply: Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just kicked off development projects worth over ₹1,056 crore in Patna.
The biggest highlight: a new four-lane road with an underground drain, covering stretches from Patel Golambar to the western end of Eco Park and from the eastern end of Eco Park to Atal Path (₹196.8 crore), set to make city travel smoother and give easier access to spots like the Secretariat, Rajdhani Vatika, and the airport.
Hostels in Patna Science College to be revamped
Alongside the road revamp, Patna's getting a ₹328.5 crore power modernization—think underground cables and compact transformers for more reliable electricity.
Plus, college hostels are in for a makeover with ₹30 crore set aside for renovations at places like Newton Hostel in Patna Science College.
It's all part of Kumar's push to make urban life better for everyone living—and studying—in the city.