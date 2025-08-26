India will continue to build its strength: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a crowd in Ahmedabad that India will keep getting stronger, even as trade pressures mount globally.
He promised GST reforms around Diwali to help lower prices, adding, "No matter how high the pressure, India will continue to build its strength to withstand it."
Modi asks people to choose Indian-made products
Modi called out Congress for relying too much on imports and highlighted how things have changed in Ahmedabad—from unrest under Congress rule to today's focus on security.
He encouraged everyone to choose Indian-made products, saying it's up to all of us to back local businesses.
Police detained Congress workers ahead of Modi's visit
Ahead of Modi's visit, police detained several Congress workers, reflecting ongoing political friction.
Despite this, Modi stressed his government is committed to protecting farmers, small traders, and local industries from global economic pressures.