Arunachal Pradesh: Landslide blocks road between Dirang, Tawang
A landslide on Monday afternoon near Sapper Camp, close to Padma Hotel, has blocked the main road between Dirang and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district.
About 120 meters of the route are buried under debris, stopping all vehicles.
At least two vehicles were damaged; however, no human casualties have been reported.
Videos show boulders crashing down
Videos from the scene show boulders crashing down as people quickly reversed their cars and ran for safety—shouts warning others to get away fill the air.
Cleanup crews are already working to clear the mess, and if things go smoothly, traffic could be moving again by Tuesday.