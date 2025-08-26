Next Article
Dalai Lama wraps up 6-week stay in Ladakh, heads to Delhi
The Dalai Lama just finished his six-week stay in Ladakh, where he highlighted the region's progress in education and the economy.
He also thanked the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for providing new basic facilities and amenities to Tibetan refugees.
Next up, he's heading to Delhi on Tuesday.
LAHDC's support for Tibetan refugees lauded
During his visit, the Dalai Lama appreciated Ladakh's friendly welcome and noted how much things have improved lately.
He gave a special shoutout to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for stepping up support and facilities for Tibetan refugees through new welfare programs.