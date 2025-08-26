Dalai Lama wraps up 6-week stay in Ladakh, heads to Delhi India Aug 26, 2025

The Dalai Lama just finished his six-week stay in Ladakh, where he highlighted the region's progress in education and the economy.

He also thanked the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) for providing new basic facilities and amenities to Tibetan refugees.

Next up, he's heading to Delhi on Tuesday.