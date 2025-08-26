Himachal Pradesh shuts schools, colleges amid heavy rains, landslides

Red alert for heavy rain in HP

While India's overall monsoon is slightly above normal this year, Himachal has seen unusually intense rain.

Weather alerts are out—red for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi—with heavy rain expected through August 31.

The damage has been severe: over 300 lives lost, hundreds injured, and more than a thousand homes destroyed.

Stay safe if you're in the region or know someone who is!