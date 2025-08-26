Next Article
Himachal Pradesh shuts schools, colleges amid heavy rains, landslides
Himachal Pradesh is facing some tough days as relentless monsoon rains have triggered landslides and blocked over 600 roads, including key highways.
Schools and colleges are shut across eight districts to keep everyone safe, especially in the worst-hit areas like Kangra, Una, and Chamba.
Red alert for heavy rain in HP
While India's overall monsoon is slightly above normal this year, Himachal has seen unusually intense rain.
Weather alerts are out—red for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi—with heavy rain expected through August 31.
The damage has been severe: over 300 lives lost, hundreds injured, and more than a thousand homes destroyed.
Stay safe if you're in the region or know someone who is!