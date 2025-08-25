Ticket prices for Diwali, Durga Puja soar: Check why
Planning to fly home for Diwali? Brace yourself—ticket prices between Mumbai-New Delhi and New Delhi-Kolkata have shot up by 50-80% for October 19, 2024.
A one-way flight from Mumbai to New Delhi is now ₹9,500 (that's 65% higher than last year), while New Delhi-Kolkata fares are starting at ₹13,000 ahead of Durga Puja (September 27).
Perfect storm of factors pushing up fares
It's a perfect storm: demand is high with the long Diwali weekend coming up, but airlines have fewer seats thanks to delayed aircraft deliveries at IndiGo and Air India.
On top of that, fuel prices jumped 5% from October 2024 to August 2025—now at ₹92,000 per kiloliter.
IndiGo had already flagged these capacity issues earlier in the year, so it's no surprise fares are spiking as people rush to book their holiday trips.