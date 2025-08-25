Ticket prices for Diwali, Durga Puja soar: Check why

Perfect storm of factors pushing up fares

It's a perfect storm: demand is high with the long Diwali weekend coming up, but airlines have fewer seats thanks to delayed aircraft deliveries at IndiGo and Air India.

On top of that, fuel prices jumped 5% from October 2024 to August 2025—now at ₹92,000 per kiloliter.

IndiGo had already flagged these capacity issues earlier in the year, so it's no surprise fares are spiking as people rush to book their holiday trips.