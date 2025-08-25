Sutlej water levels rise, Punjab government on high alert
Heavy rains have caused the Sutlej River to rise, with 1.7 lakh cusecs of water released from Harike Headworks.
This surge is expected to reach Fazilka by Tuesday, putting nearby villages at risk.
The Punjab government has set up relief camps and started emergency measures.
Ration kits, cattle feed, and medical help being provided
Aid teams are distributing ration kits, cattle feed, and medical help—especially for pregnant and nursing women.
Cabinet Minister Baljit Kaur and MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna visited local villages to make sure support reaches everyone who needs it.
Emergency measures in full swing
Flood control rooms are working nonstop alongside health and sanitation teams.
The public works department is surveying houses in affected villages to ensure no one is living in unsafe buildings, and police are making security arrangements at relief camps.
Ambulances are on standby, and the NDRF is ready if needed.
Locals have been urged to move women, kids, and elderly people to safer spots just in case things get worse.