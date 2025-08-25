UP introduces scholarship for space tech courses after Shukla's ISS visit
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced a new scholarship to honor astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla—the first person from UP to visit the International Space Station (ISS).
The goal? To help students who want to dive into space technology and maybe follow in Shukla's footsteps.
Shukla's ISS mission and its significance
Shukla, a graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Institute of Science, spent 18 days on the ISS earlier this year as part of Axiom Mission 4.
He ran seven experiments designed by Indian scientists, looking at things like how muscles heal in space, how seeds sprout in zero gravity, and even how our brains handle screens up there.
His work is a big step for India's future missions—and pretty inspiring for anyone interested in science.
Rise in space tech courses in UP
Just four years ago, there weren't any space tech courses in UP. Now, universities like Madan Mohan Malaviya Technical University and AKTU offer them.
With the new Shukla scholarship and plans to team up with ISRO, more young people from UP could find their way into space research soon.