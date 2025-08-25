UP introduces scholarship for space tech courses after Shukla's ISS visit

Shukla's ISS mission and its significance

Shukla, a graduate of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Institute of Science, spent 18 days on the ISS earlier this year as part of Axiom Mission 4.

He ran seven experiments designed by Indian scientists, looking at things like how muscles heal in space, how seeds sprout in zero gravity, and even how our brains handle screens up there.

His work is a big step for India's future missions—and pretty inspiring for anyone interested in science.