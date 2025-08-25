Youth unemployment in Himachal hits 29.6%: What's the crisis

Finding a job isn't just hard, it's a major challenge

Even though more young people in Himachal are actively looking for work (the state has India's highest labor force participation rate at 70.3%), very few jobs are actually available—over 675,000 youths registered for work last year, but fewer than 12,000 vacancies were posted.

This gap is fueling frustration and political debate, especially as many feel promises made before the last election haven't been kept.

For young people here, finding a job isn't just hard—it's becoming a major challenge that affects daily life and future plans.