IAF chief flies MiG-21 with 1st-ever female pilot

The MiG-21's legacy and last flight

First joining the IAF back in 1963, the MiG-21 has trained generations of pilots and served in countless missions.

Known for being tough but tricky to fly—earning it the nickname "flying coffin"—it still won respect for its reliability and impact on India's defense.

With all MiG-21s leaving service by 2025, the IAF is taking time to honor this iconic jet's long legacy.