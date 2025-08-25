Next Article
Odisha: Floods inundate over 160 villages in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur
Heavy rains in Odisha have pushed the Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers above danger marks, flooding over 160 villages across Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur.
On August 25, a major embankment breach on the Kani river marooned more than 40 villages, with water entering homes.
Schools, anganwadi centers shut
Flooding has forced many out of their homes and shut down schools and anganwadi centers.
Rescue teams—including ODRAF—are working to reach stranded people and provide food and medical help.
Authorities are keeping an eye on river levels as the water level of another river, Brahmani, is also rising.