Delhi Police file FIR after SSC aspirants' protest
Delhi Police filed an FIR after a protest by SSC aspirants at Ramlila Maidan on August 24, 2025.
The event drew about 1,500 people and was allowed until 5pm but around 300 stayed on even after police asked them to leave.
Their continued gathering was declared unlawful under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
5 police officers injured
Forty protesters were detained for not following police orders.
A few students had requested to stay overnight because they'd traveled from other states and were hoping to save on hotel costs, but this wasn't allowed.
During the dispersal, five police officers—including three women—were injured due to aggressive behavior by some protestors.
Police clarified there was no lathi charge, but the permission granted for the protest on Monday was withdrawn.