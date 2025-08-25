Why MCD released 700 dogs after catching them near Red Fort
After Independence Day, Delhi's civic body released 700 stray dogs caught near the Red Fort.
This move came right after the Supreme Court's recent modified order, which said strays should be sterilized and vaccinated—then returned to their neighborhoods—unless they're sick or aggressive.
The Court rejected calls to keep all strays in shelters for good.
Supreme Court's new guidelines on street dogs
The Supreme Court wants cities to treat strays more humanely: only sick or dangerous dogs will be kept in permanent shelters, following the Animal Birth Control Rules.
MCD is now setting up two special shelters just for those cases, aiming to balance public safety with animal care.
For young people who care about both animals and city life, it's a step toward kinder solutions that don't just lock away every street dog.