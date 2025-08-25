All suspects in Nikki murder case arrested India Aug 25, 2025

Greater Noida Police have arrested two more suspects—Satveer and Rohit Bhati, both relatives of the victim—in connection with the Nikki Bhati murder case.

This follows the earlier arrests of Nikki's husband Vipin and her mother-in-law.

Police described the crime as "premeditated" and "shocking."

Investigators indicated that the murder followed months of family conflict over Nikki's wish to run a beauty parlor and her social media activity.