All suspects in Nikki murder case arrested
Greater Noida Police have arrested two more suspects—Satveer and Rohit Bhati, both relatives of the victim—in connection with the Nikki Bhati murder case.
This follows the earlier arrests of Nikki's husband Vipin and her mother-in-law.
Police described the crime as "premeditated" and "shocking."
Investigators indicated that the murder followed months of family conflict over Nikki's wish to run a beauty parlor and her social media activity.
Details of the shocking crime
Investigations suggest Nikki was killed after an argument with her husband over her plans to open a beauty parlor and stay active on social media.
Newly surfaced videos reportedly show Vipin pouring a flammable liquid on Nikki, leading to fatal burns.
He later confessed without showing remorse.
After fighting for her life in multiple hospitals, Nikki sadly passed away.
Sister starts online campaign demanding justice
Nikki's sister Kanchan has launched an online "Justice for Nikki" campaign, calling for accountability and public support as all main suspects remain in police custody and investigations continue.