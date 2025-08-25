Next Article
Delhi CM assault case: Accused, accomplice charged with conspiracy
Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was assaulted at her Civil Lines office during a public hearing.
The attacker, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya from Rajkot, planned to use a knife but discarded it on seeing security and then assaulted the CM—he was reportedly upset over stray dog management videos.
Both accused in judicial custody
Sakriya and his accomplice Tehseen Syed plotted the attack together—Syed allegedly sent him ₹2,000 for expenses.
Both are now in judicial custody facing conspiracy charges.
After the incident, Gupta received Z-plus protection with over 45 commandos as police continue investigating possible wider links.