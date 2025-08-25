Delhi CM assault case: Accused, accomplice charged with conspiracy India Aug 25, 2025

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was assaulted at her Civil Lines office during a public hearing.

The attacker, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya from Rajkot, planned to use a knife but discarded it on seeing security and then assaulted the CM—he was reportedly upset over stray dog management videos.