Punjab floods: Beas river overflows, villages submerged

The sudden breach washed out crops like paddy and sugarcane across several villages. Houses in Kolian and Haler Janardhan were also flooded, forcing people out of their homes.

NGOs and government step in

NGOs stepped in fast, using boats to rescue over 60 people.

The Punjab government says it's prioritizing safety, food, and medical help for those affected.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal visited on August 25 and promised compensation for losses.

Relief camps have been set up as officials keep watch for further flooding.