Next Article
SC says no Aadhaar, no vote; now, there's a fix
If your name was dropped from Bihar's draft voter list this August, you're now guaranteed a hearing with the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) before it's final.
Thanks to a Supreme Court push, you can challenge the removal using Aadhaar or any of 11 accepted documents—so you don't lose your vote over paperwork.
Political parties are stepping in to help people submit their proof
Political parties are stepping in to help people submit their proof through Booth Level Agents after 65 lakh names were cut for reasons like moving away or duplication.
The ERO has to clearly explain why anyone's name was excluded, following rules and evidence.
As BJP's Amit Malviya put it, "Aadhaar is only proof of identity and residence, and it does not establish citizenship."