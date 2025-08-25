Next Article
Anticipatory bail denied to man in illegal cow transportation case
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused anticipatory bail to Aasif, who was accused of illegally transporting two cows in poor condition for slaughter in Rajasthan.
The court felt letting him out could threaten public peace and order, since the case involves breaking animal protection laws.
Why court rejected bail plea
The court highlighted how cows hold a special place in Indian society, saying this isn't just a legal issue but also hurts social sentiments.
They pointed out Aasif's past record—he's faced similar charges before and misused earlier bail—which made the judge worry about repeated offenses or tampering with evidence if bail was granted.
The FIR was filed on April 3, 2025, at Sadar police station in Nuh.