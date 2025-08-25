Next Article
One killed, 30 injured in Sundargarh pick-up van accident
A mini pick-up van carrying laborers in Odisha's Sundargarh district crashed into a roadside tree on Monday, leaving one person dead and 30 injured.
The driver reportedly lost control while traveling from Kela to Kindrikela in the Bonai area.
Police have started an investigation into the accident
After the accident, everyone was rushed to Bonai sub-divisional hospital.
Because many injuries were serious, 21 people were later moved to Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and then to a private facility.
