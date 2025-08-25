Next Article
PMC to offer job to Pahalgam attack victim's daughter
Pune's civic body is set to offer a job to Asawari Jagdale, whose father was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.
The move follows a state government directive promising jobs to families affected by the tragedy.
Asawari, who holds a diploma in Law and Labour Welfare, an MBA in Human Resource Management, and a BSc in Computer Science, will be considered for roles matching her background.
Local leaders are pushing for quick action
The official request for Asawari's appointment has already been sent by PMC's commissioner to the state urban development department.
Local leaders Neelam Gorhe and Supriya Sule are pushing for things to move quickly—Sule mentioned that the proposal is under review and could be finalized within a week.