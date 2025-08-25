PMC to offer job to Pahalgam attack victim's daughter India Aug 25, 2025

Pune's civic body is set to offer a job to Asawari Jagdale, whose father was among the 26 people killed in the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year.

The move follows a state government directive promising jobs to families affected by the tragedy.

Asawari, who holds a diploma in Law and Labour Welfare, an MBA in Human Resource Management, and a BSc in Computer Science, will be considered for roles matching her background.