Floods in northern India: Rainfall spikes in Punjab, Haryana
Northern India is facing some of its worst flooding in years, with Punjab getting over 1,000% more rain than usual, and Haryana seeing more than 700% excess rainfall.
Himachal Pradesh and Jammu have also seen huge rainfall spikes—Jammu alone got its second-highest August rainfall this century.
The weather department says heavy rains could continue through August 30, raising the risk of more flash floods.
Rescue efforts ongoing
Floods and landslides have damaged roads, bridges, and towns across Jammu and Kashmir. Major rivers are close to overflowing, so disaster teams are on high alert.
With more rain on the way, rescue efforts are ongoing—and many communities remain at risk.