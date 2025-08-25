Floods in northern India: Rainfall spikes in Punjab, Haryana India Aug 25, 2025

Northern India is facing some of its worst flooding in years, with Punjab getting over 1,000% more rain than usual, and Haryana seeing more than 700% excess rainfall.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu have also seen huge rainfall spikes—Jammu alone got its second-highest August rainfall this century.

The weather department says heavy rains could continue through August 30, raising the risk of more flash floods.