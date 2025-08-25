Central Railway to launch upgraded Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express tomorrow

Train stops at key cities like Parbhani, Aurangabad, Nashik Road

The train stops at key cities like Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane, and Dadar.

With comfy AC Chair Car and Executive seats (₹1,610 and ₹2,930), there's space for up to 1,440 passengers.

Six days a week service (except Wednesdays from Nanded, except Thursdays from CSMT) means more options for commuters and tourists—especially those heading to the Hazur Sahib pilgrimage site—with modern amenities making the journey easier than ever.