Central Railway to launch upgraded Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express tomorrow
Central Railway is rolling out the Nanded-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express from August 26.
This upgraded train connects Hazur Sahib Nanded to Mumbai's CSMT in just nine hours and 25 minutes—almost two hours faster than older trains.
It's an extension of the CSMT-Jalna route, aiming for smoother, quicker travel across Maharashtra.
Train stops at key cities like Parbhani, Aurangabad, Nashik Road
The train stops at key cities like Parbhani, Jalna, Aurangabad, Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane, and Dadar.
With comfy AC Chair Car and Executive seats (₹1,610 and ₹2,930), there's space for up to 1,440 passengers.
Six days a week service (except Wednesdays from Nanded, except Thursdays from CSMT) means more options for commuters and tourists—especially those heading to the Hazur Sahib pilgrimage site—with modern amenities making the journey easier than ever.